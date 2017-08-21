The Springfield Rotary Club and Springfield Lions Club are again teaming up to take departments of the Town of Springfield in softball at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Riverside Park’s Bill Robinson Field.

The Springfield Booster Club will be providing concessions including free hot dogs. Come and cheer on your favorite players and support the Booster Club.

In addition to the game, there will be a short ceremony to formally commemorate the recent renovations to the restrooms at Bill Robinson Field, which was spearheaded by the Rotary Club.

Admission is free, but donations will be collected for a charity that is selected by the winning team.

Braided rug raffle benefits Chester Thrift Shop

The Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop is raffling off a hand-braided wool rug created by Chester resident Edie Brown.

You can buy raffle tickets at the Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop, 908 VT Route 103 S. in Chester, during regular hours, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

The rug is 31 inches in diameter and will be on display in the Thrift Shop and also during the Christmas Under the Tent event on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The drawing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Edie Brown, a former CAFC Board member and volunteer, created this rug mostly from recycled blankets and clothing. After the fabric is washed and dried to shrink, Brown picks a color scheme. Strips are torn the same width, sewn together and rolled into balls. Three strips are braided together, and the braid is then laced together with a blunt needle and sturdy rug thread. In all the process of creating one rug takes about two to six months.

Brown was taught the technique by her husband’s grandmother 40 years ago, and the family still has some of the rugs their grandmother braided 75 years ago.

For more information call (802) 875-3236 or email cafc302@gmail.com.