To the editor: Thanks to all who helped Rounds family at Aug. 13 event

Thanks to all who visited, supported and donated to the Rounds family on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Sheri’s Place in Springfield.

It was a heartwarming event that raised over $1,350 for the family who lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire in July. A huge thank you to Sheri’s Place and her awesome and gracious family who made it all possible. We couldn’t have done it without you!

Thanks to all the folks who helped behind the scenes to pull this event together, you know who you are!

Finally, we would not have been able to join together, without the generosity of our community businesses and friends: Meditrina Wine and Cheese Shop, Pizza Stone, Rebecca Haas, Chester Flower Shoppe, Jake’s Market, Endless Creations, Heritage Deli, Teanna Record, Stone Hearth Inn, Fullerton Inn, Sheri’s Place, Joanie Cioffi, Salon 2000, Mountain Man Silver, Baba-A-Louis Bakery, Phoenix Books Misty Valley, Perkins Country Deli, Woodbury Florist, Bibens Ace Hardware and Boccaccio’s Salon.

Sincerely,

Ann Tarmey

Springfiled