Chester Development Review Board Agenda for Aug. 28, 2017

The Development Review Board for the Town of Chester will hold its next meeting on Monday Aug. 28, 2017 with site visits followed by hearings at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., Chester. Below is its agenda.

Site visits 4:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.

4:30 p.m. 524 VT. Rte 103 South (Jack’s Diner)

5:20 p.m. 501 Main St. (Kell-Hennessy B&B)

Public Hearing 6 p.m.



1) Comments from citizens

2) Review Minutes from July 24 public hearing

3) Conditional Use application Kell-Hennessy B&B

4) Conditional Use application Jack’s Diner

5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed