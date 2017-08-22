To the editor: Family Center thanks greater Chester community

The Chester Andover Family Center Board of Directors would like to thank Chester area businesses, volunteers and all who attended the 6 Annual Hot Dog Cook Off at the Stone Hearth Inn on Sunday, Aug.13. It was a beautiful Vermont afternoon at the Stone Hearth. Families enjoyed music, games and an amazing hot dog tasting experience.

Our basket raffle and silent auction also contributed to the upbeat, lively atmosphere. Sheldon and Francy Ghetler, owners of the Stone Hearth, organized a wonderful event to help the community support the mission of the Family Center — Providing a Helping Hand to Individuals and Families in Need.

The Chester-Andover Family Center depends on the generosity of the community and the success of fundraisers such as this to support our Food Shelf and financial assistance programs. While final figures are not yet in, proceeds from the basket raffle and silent auction are approaching $2,000.

Individuals and families who are residents of Chester or Andover know they can count on the Chester-Andover Family Center to provide a helping hand when they find themselves in a difficult financial situation and need clothing, food, help with an electric bill or rent. Many former financial assistance recipients were at the Cook Off and expressed their gratitude in being able to give back by participating in this fundraiser.

Sincerely,

Nena Nanfeldt

president

CAFC Board of Directors

Stephanie Mahoney

vice president

CAFC Board of Directors and

event chairperson