Chester Select Board Special meeting agenda for Aug. 30, 2017

| Aug 25, 2017 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Review Rainbow Rock Document with Town Attorney

3. Continue Selectboard Visioning Process

4. Adjourn

