Dr. Joseph Jurkoic, retired pediatrician, former Bellows Falls resident, dies

Joseph “Jay” Jurkoic, MD, a retired pediatrician and U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, formerly of Point Pleasant, N.J., and Bellows Falls, Vt., died peacefully at home in Jamaica Plain, Mass., on Aug. 23, 2017.

Dr. Jurkoic was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Egan) Jurkoic and the loving father of Nancy Jurkoic Wilson and her husband Scott of West Roxbury, Joseph A. Jurkoic Jr. of Ludlow, Vt., Craig Jurkoic of Goleta, Calif., Donald Jurkoic and his wife Tolonda of Denver, Colo., John Jurkoic of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., and Kristin Jurkoic and her husband Kieran Fitzgibbon of Jamaica Plain. He was cherished by his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Services for Dr. Jurkoic will conclude with a prayer service.

Funeral services in Vermont are under the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. Calling hours will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 29, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls and interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, also in Bellows Falls.

Donations in Dr. Jurkoic’s memory may be made to St Michael’s College Library Fund, One Winooski Park, Colchester, Vt. 05439 or at smcvt.edu. For directions and guestbook please visit: www.gormleyfuneral.com.