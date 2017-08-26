Guide to the Chester Fall Festival 2017

N ow in its 43rd year, the Chester Fall Festival is a fun-filled weekend of music, arts, crafts, food and friends. And it’s set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. Is it any wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events?

This year, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, and 65 vendors will fill the Green and surrounds along Main Street offering everything from maple cotton candy to hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art photography, hand-felted goods, homemade soups, hand-blown glass, hand-made jewelry and more. It’s a great start to the gift-giving season. See the full list of vendors below. The names of those with websites, Facebook and other pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about them.

New this year is a Shuttle Bus that will take visitors from the NewsBank Parking Lot to the Village Green and back again. It will be available both days and riders are encouraged to give a dollar per ride.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past three years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary. In 2016, The Telegraph was able to donate $450 to the Chester Rotary. Please frequent these and all of our advertisers.

As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here. And to learn more about the artists and craftspeople, check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Nancy Rugg at 802-875-2444.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.
Saturday, Sept. 16

  • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: The Last Chance Band with its smooth blend of rock ‘n’ roll.
  • Noon to 1 p.m.: Will Danforth playing good time American roots music on guitar, frailin’ banjo and wailin’ blues harp.
  • 2 to 3 p.m.: Matt Meserve piano and vocals.

Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Noon to 1 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.
  • 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: DV8 is a Chester band playing rock n roll.

TRAIN RIDES, CHILDREN and DEMONSTRATIONS

T he Green Mountain Flyer will once again be kicking off its annual Fall Excursions on Fall Festival Weekend,  with one roundtrip from Chester Depot Train Station to Ludlow on Saturday and two on Sunday. Enjoy a train ride through beautiful southern Vermont and you’ll still have time to shop and dine to your heart’s content in lovely Chester. For more information on the excursions, click here.

 

Maryland Anderson of Loominations will demonstrate felting techniques throughout the festival. Six Loose Ladies will demonstrate Sheep to Shawl.

Children’s activities

  • Vermont author Megan Price will be signing her Vermont Wild Series of books midday on Saturday Sept. 17.

    Check out our new Children’s Tent, and be sure to visit Dux, the Balloon Man.

  • Demonstrations by Six Loose Ladies, fiber artists.
  • Country Treasures quilting demonstrations in front of the store.
  • Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)
  • Shop at the local galleries and shops and eat at our local restaurants.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING

Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)

There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.

Fall Festival 2017 Vendors

Business Name and WebsiteType of art, craft or product
The Mulberry TreeArtisan Food and Pottery
Mo's Fudge FactorArtisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples
Two Wooden SpoonsArtisan Food: Granola
Papa John's Sugar ShackArtisan Food: Maple products and cotton candy
Grandpa Jim'sArtisan Food: Salsas, hot sauces, BBQ sauces, seasonings
Sunshine CottageArtisan Food: Teas and accessories
Hawks Meadow FarmArtisan Foods: Jams, jellies, pickles, maple syrup and more
Diane Echlin CeramicsCeramics
Stone Creek WorkshopsCeramics, Wood Crafts
Mason House PotteryCeramics: Stoneware
Children's TentChildren's Events
Dux the Balloon ManChildren's Events: Balloon creations
Mountain HenFiber
Ellen Howard HandmadeFiber
Margot Boyd's Applique on Children's ClothesFiber
Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber ShopFiber and Sheep to Shawl Demonstration
Ann K. HerrickFiber: Aprons, dog scarves, dish towels
Sew WhimseyFiber: Bags, quilts, tablerunners
Bonnie's Bundles DollsFiber: Collectible dolls
The Quilted JardinFiber: Fabric pictures and quilts
Lisa MadisonFiber: Fleece
Mimi's MittensFiber: Fleece-lined mittens
Elaine SnowFiber: Gift bags, children's aprons
Ann KatzFiber: Hand-knit shawls, hats, accessories
Knit Wit BettyFiber: Knitted items
Barbara SouthwoodFiber: Quilts, pillow bibs for children
Loominations of Vermont Fiber: Weaving and feltings.
Felting demonstration
Mt. Ascutney View FarmFiber: Yarn and knitted items
Walpole Yarn & CanvasFiber: Yarn creations, stationery and paintings
Artisan Gifts and Photography
by Victoria and Bruce Dennis		Fine Arts and Fiber
M&M Carriage House Creations Fine Arts and Pet Accessories
David Marden PhotographyFine Arts: Photography
Gaffron-Hargrove Art Fire Arts: Reverse painting on glass
Squeeky WheelsFood and Beverage
Renewed Life in JesusFood and Beverage
Fight Scurvy, Drink LemonadeFood and Beverage
Fresh-squeezed lemon and limeade
The Lazy CowFood and Beverage: Ice cream
Route 4 Glass Glowing Studio Glass: Handblown glass
Dellamano GlasswareGlass: Handpainted glassware
All Things GlassGlass: Stained and fused glass, windchimes, suncatchers
Shannon's Beaded Jewelry & Gemstone CreationsJewelry
Beautiful ThingsJewelry
Maple Leaf Designs Jewelry
Bracken Glen CottageJewelry
Earth CreationsJewelry
Dan & Lynn BrooksJewelry and Fiber
CAKE JewelryJewelry: Hand-forged Argentium sterling
Only Silver JewelryJewelry: Silver
Parker Posie Jewelry DesignsJewelry: Silver and 14k gold with natural gemstones
Coyote MoonJewelry: Sterling silver
Thompson Goat FarmPersonal Care and Artisan Foods
Bumble & Co.Personal Care: Botanical Skin Care
Grace & Miss Mouse SoapsPersonal Care: Handmade soaps
Buddy BandanasPet Accessories
Cute CrittersPet Accessories
Chester Conservation CommitteePublic Service
Pennies for PlaygroundPublic Service: Children's activities and Playground Fund-Raiser
Park HousePublic Service: Fund-raiser for women's shelter
Lake Pleasant WoodcraftsWood Crafts
Chase WoodworkingWood Crafts and Fiber: Unique cutting boards and fabric purses
BirchcraftWood Crafts: Birch bark baskets
Bob & Deb's SugarhouseWood Crafts: Mosaic ornaments, door harps
Unique TurningWood Crafts: Turned bowls, birdhouses
The Painted Cupboard Wood Crafts: Vintage, painted furniture
Chester Rotary's Soup TrailerFood and Beverage: A large variety of homemade soups

