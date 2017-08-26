Guide to the Chester Fall Festival 2017

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

N ow in its 43rd year, the Chester Fall Festival is a fun-filled weekend of music, arts, crafts, food and friends. And it’s set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. Is it any wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events?

This year, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, and 65 vendors will fill the Green and surrounds along Main Street offering everything from maple cotton candy to hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art photography, hand-felted goods, homemade soups, hand-blown glass, hand-made jewelry and more. It’s a great start to the gift-giving season. See the full list of vendors below. The names of those with websites, Facebook and other pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about them.

New this year is a Shuttle Bus that will take visitors from the NewsBank Parking Lot to the Village Green and back again. It will be available both days and riders are encouraged to give a dollar per ride.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past three years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary. In 2016, The Telegraph was able to donate $450 to the Chester Rotary. Please frequent these and all of our advertisers.

As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

TRAIN RIDES, CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES ETC.

DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP

PARKING INFORMATION

COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here. And to learn more about the artists and craftspeople, check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Nancy Rugg at 802-875-2444.



MUSICAL PERFORMANCES



Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.

Saturday, Sept. 16

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: The Last Chance Band with its smooth blend of rock ‘n’ roll.

with its smooth blend of rock ‘n’ roll. Noon to 1 p.m.: Will Danforth playing good time American roots music on guitar, frailin’ banjo and wailin’ blues harp.

playing good time American roots music on guitar, frailin’ banjo and wailin’ blues harp. 2 to 3 p.m.: Matt Meserve piano and vocals.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Noon to 1 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.

of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: DV8 is a Chester band playing rock n roll.



TRAIN RIDES, CHILDREN and DEMONSTRATIONS

T he Green Mountain Flyer will once again be kicking off its annual Fall Excursions on Fall Festival Weekend, with one roundtrip from Chester Depot Train Station to Ludlow on Saturday and two on Sunday. Enjoy a train ride through beautiful southern Vermont and you’ll still have time to shop and dine to your heart’s content in lovely Chester. For more information on the excursions, click here.

Maryland Anderson of Loominations will demonstrate felting techniques throughout the festival. Six Loose Ladies will demonstrate Sheep to Shawl.

Children’s activities

Vermont author Megan Price will be signing her Vermont Wild Series of books midday on Saturday Sept. 17. Check out our new Children’s Tent , and be sure to visit Dux, the Balloon Man .

Demonstrations by Six Loose Ladies , fiber artists.

, fiber artists. Country Treasures quilting demonstrations in front of the store.

in front of the store. Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)

at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink) Shop at the local galleries and shops and eat at our local restaurants.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING

Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)

There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.

Fall Festival 2017 Vendors

