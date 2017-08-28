Arts events: Sept. 1 through Sept. 2, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept 1: Grammy winning drummer performs in trio

Experience new dimensions of energy in performance with Grammy Award-winning master drummer Glen Velez, vocal performing artist LOIRE, and cellist Eugene Friesen.

The performers will expand your rhythmic experience in surprising ways at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission ($15 for seniors and children under 12) and $25 ($20) at the door.

Premium reserved seating, up-front in comfortable chairs, is $45. Advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, online at www.stonechurcharts.org or by calling 802-460-0110.

Sept. 2: Vermont artists highlighted in new exhibit

On Saturday, Sept. 2 the art exhibit Vermont Artists Then and Now opens at Southern Vermont Arts Center in the Wilson Museum and Galleries, 930 SVAC Drive, West Road in Manchester. The reception is 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. It is open to the public and admission is free.

Vermont Artists Then and Now is comprised of selected works from the SVAC Permanent Collection, local private collections and 35 working artists from the area. Paintings done by founding member of SVAC will be exhibited side by side with the contemporary Vermont artists

The show pays special tribute to local artist Arthur Jones and Barbara Melhado.

Works of current artists will be for sale in the galleries. SVAC hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Call 802-362-1405 for more information.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson