College News

William Baker of Londonderry, a Burr and Burton Academy alum, has earned the spring 2017 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University, located in Hamilton, N.Y. The Dean’s Award is given to students with a 3.3 or higher term average.
James Mobus of Springfield was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Dallas, Texas, for the spring 2017 semester for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Mobus is majoring in Mathematics.
Matthew Reeves of Springfield was named to Dean’s List of Merrimack College of North Andover, Mass., for spring 2017
Castleton University is welcoming the following local students among the 600 new students who have registered for the fall 2017 semester.
- Carrie Adams of Ludlow;
- Caitlyn Beman of Chester;
- Garrett Benson of Springfield;
- Kolbi Briere of Springfield;
- Karlee Brown of Springfield;
- Olivia Burroughs of Ludlow;
- Benjamin Haseltine of Chester;
- Cassandra Howe of Springfield;
- Taylor LeFevre of Chester;
- Taylor Lyles of North Springfield;
- Cassidy Otis of Springfield;
- Katelin Powers of Ludlow and
- Benjamin Reilly of Cavendish.
