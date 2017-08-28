College News

William Baker of Londonderry, a Burr and Burton Academy alum, has earned the spring 2017 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University, located in Hamilton, N.Y. The Dean’s Award is given to students with a 3.3 or higher term average.

James Mobus of Springfield was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Dallas, Texas, for the spring 2017 semester for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Mobus is majoring in Mathematics.

Matthew Reeves of Springfield was named to Dean’s List of Merrimack College of North Andover, Mass., for spring 2017

Castleton University is welcoming the following local students among the 600 new students who have registered for the fall 2017 semester.