Telegraph Business Ticker

Milk House design showroom opens in Chester

Home decor company Atelier Annex is opening a showroom on Popple Dungeon Road, steps away from the studios of artists and Annex owners Katherine Henry and Harry Hudson.

The new showroom, The Milk House at Atelier Annex, is in the former milking room of their beautiful old dairy barn and features artisanal home decor as well as fine art from around the globe. I t will cater to the interior design community as well as shoppers looking for something a little off the beaten track.

The showroom will highlight the work of Henry’s company, Arcadia Park Designs, and allow for the artist/designer to work with the local design community and homeowners looking for a custom look for their spaces. While there will be take-away items available, the showroom will mostly be taking orders for home decor.

The Milk House at Atelier Annex will hold a soft opening with an End of Summer Sample Sale of Arcadia Park Designs pillows, at 30 percent to 40 percent off, online through Thursday, Aug. 31. The Milk House officially opens from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and will be open to the public through October 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It will be open by appointment to the trade.

The Milk House at Atelier Annex is located at 1009 Popple Dungeon Road in Chester.

A wedding registry will be added to the website this winter and items will be available for a hands-on experience in the showroom, a little something special for the local clients who Henry and Hudson credit as inspirational and a joy to work with.

The studio/showroom number is 802-875-1048. Visit online www.atelierannex.com

Springfield Animal Hospital returns to River Street after rebuilding

Springfield Animal Hospital returned to its permanent location at 346 River St. in Springfield. The “new” facility offers all of the same medical care and amenities that it had before the fire that occurred last January.

As of Monday, Aug. 28, surgery, dentistry, sick patient visits, wellness visits and emergency services resumed at the permanent location. Boarding and grooming, which were not available while in the temporary location, are once again available at the Animal Hospital.

The fire, that occurred on the evening of January 19, 2017, swept through the attic causing extensive damage to the roof, electrical, plumbing, and heating systems. The fire also caused extensive smoke damage that required the entire interior to be replaced. Many local businesses were integral in getting the Animal Hospital back into its home. The inside has been remodeled, though not expanded. Clients will enter into the lobby into a warm and friendly reception area. The exterior has a new handicapped accessible parking space and ramp. The exam rooms, treatment area, and surgical areas have been slightly rearranged for better usability.

The owners, Dr. Brad Temple and Dr. Dena Meehan, were new to the duties required of small business ownership when the fire occurred. They feel fortunate to have a dedicated and hardworking staff to help make the move into a temporary location somewhat seamless and successful so that clients and patients could be serviced during the interim period. They say that the move back into the River Street hospital could not have been done without the hard work and dedication of the staff. And they thank their staff, clientele, and community for their patience and understanding during this period.

Chester cannoli shop to reopen

fter six weeks abroad in Latvia, Sicily and Ireland, Catherine Marino said her Vermont Cannoli shop will re-open just in time for Labor Day weekend on Friday, Sept. 1 with the two children they adopted from Latvia.

The cannoli shop, located at 145 S. Main St. in Chester, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The shop specializes in handmade Italian cannoli, cannoli chips and cream and cannoli kits made with hand-dipped, homemade ricotta. It also serves slow-dripped cappuccino, iced cappuccino and espresso.