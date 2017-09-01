Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 6, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from Aug. 25, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting; Aug. 30, 2017 Special Select Board meeting 2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. New England Forestry Foundation Presentation

5. Assessor Update; Windsor Town Officials

6. Neighborhood Concern; Mike Reeb

7. Master Plan Presentation

8. Adoption of Delinquent Tax Policy

9. Assistance to Firefighters Grant; Ben Whalen

10. VLCT Annual Business Meeting Delegate Selection

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session; To Discuss the Annual Review of the Town Manager

13. Adjourn