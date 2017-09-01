Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 6, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 01, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes from Aug. 25, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting; Aug. 30, 2017 Special Select Board meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. New England Forestry Foundation Presentation
5. Assessor Update; Windsor Town Officials
6. Neighborhood Concern; Mike Reeb
7. Master Plan Presentation
8. Adoption of Delinquent Tax Policy
9. Assistance to Firefighters Grant; Ben Whalen
10. VLCT Annual Business Meeting Delegate Selection
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Executive Session; To Discuss the Annual Review of the Town Manager
13. Adjourn
