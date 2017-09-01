Grafton Select Board agenda for Sept. 5, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 01, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Minutes: Aug. 21, 2017
3. Highway Report
4. GIA/Rivers
5. Marie Caduto/Watershed Coordinator, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation
6. Carrie King/Nature Museum
7. Radio Licenses
8. Flood Zoning Board/Footbridge
9. Barbara Rogers Memorial Tree/Winnie Park
10. Input for Capital Budget
11. Green Mountain Power/Bridge and Street Lights
12. Public Comment
13. New Business and Follow Up
14. Executive Session: Personnel/Legal
15. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: