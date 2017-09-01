Grafton Select Board agenda for Sept. 5, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: Aug. 21, 2017

3. Highway Report

4. GIA/Rivers

5. Marie Caduto/Watershed Coordinator, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation

6. Carrie King/Nature Museum

7. Radio Licenses

8. Flood Zoning Board/Footbridge

9. Barbara Rogers Memorial Tree/Winnie Park

10. Input for Capital Budget

11. Green Mountain Power/Bridge and Street Lights

12. Public Comment

13. New Business and Follow Up

14. Executive Session: Personnel/Legal

15. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage