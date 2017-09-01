Londonderry Select Board agenda for Sept. 5, 2017

The Select Board of the Town of Londonderry will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call meeting to order

2. Additions or deletions to the agenda

3. Minutes: a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – August 21, 2017

4. Select Board pay orders

5. Announcements/correspondence

6. Visitors and concerned citizens

7. Town official’s business: a. VLCT Town Fair – Attendance/Voting Delegate; b. Errors & Omissions – Acreage Change Request;

c. Town Administrator/ZA Update; d. Town Plan; e. Personnel policy

8. Transfer Station

9. Roads and bridges: a. Overweight Permit – Big Rock Gravel, Inc.

10. Old business: a. Sand/Salt Shed; b. Prouty Land Usage; c. Genser Property Update;

11. New Business: a. TOPP – RFP/Process

12. Adjourn