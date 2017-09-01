To the editor: A letter of thanks to Gov. Scott for Route 11 work
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 01, 2017
To: Gov. Phil Scott
Re: Vermont Route 11
Dear Gov. Scott,
Thank you! On behalf of the residents of the Town of Andover and surrounding communities, we appreciate your thoughtfulness and consideration in authorizing the paving of Vermont Route 11, correcting the dangerous conditions that existed.
Please share our gratitude with your staff, the VTrans staff, Pike Industries and all who contributed to make this possible.
Again, please accept our grateful thanks.
Sincerely,
Harold Johnson
chair
Andover Select Board
