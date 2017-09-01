UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule including NIGHT WORK

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Sept. 5, 2017.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! USE EXTREME CAUTION!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: BEGINNING TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2017 THERE WILL BE NIGHT CREWS WORKING ON THE REMOVAL OF THE NORTHBOUND BRIDGE AS WELL.



Monday: Not work due to the Labor Day holiday.

I-91 activities:

Tuesday thru Friday:

Continue removal of the concrete decking and floor beams from span 2 of the northbound bridge.

Remove beams and concrete slabs from site for recycling.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Tuesday thru Friday:

Continue truck traffic delivering bridge material and equipment.

Continued construction work on the retaining wall under span 1.

Continued construction of the span 1 mid-span support.

NIGHTTIME FORKLIFT ACTIVITIES

