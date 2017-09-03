Baltimore Town School Board of Directors agenda for Sept. 13, 2017

The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Town School District will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Baltimore Town Office, 1902 Baltimore Road. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order: a. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions & Deletions

III. Approval of Meeting Minutes: a. Minutes Aug. 9, 2017-Regular Meeting

IV. Communications: a. Public Comments; b. Board Comments

V. Old Business

VI. New Business: a. Review Information Letter to Parents; b. GMUSD Update

VII. Executive Session: a. Student Census/Residency

VIII. Meeting Dates & Agenda Items: a: Regular meeting, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2017

IX. Adjournment Action