CAES Board of Directors agenda for Sept. 11, 2017

The Chester-Andover Elementary School Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the CAES Library, 72 S. Main St. Below is its agenda

I. Call to Order
II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes: a. Minutes of June 12, 2017 Regular Meeting; b. Minutes of July 18, 2017-Special Meeting; c. Minutes Sept. 6 2017-Facilities Committee meeting.
IV. Communications: a. Written/Oral; b. Public Comment;  c. Board Comments
V. Old Business: a. D18-Employee use of Social Media, Social Networking, Media Sites & Personal Site

VI. New Business: a. Finance
i. YTD Budget Review

b. Ratification of Teachers Master Agreement for 2017-18; c. Memorandum of Agreement Bus Driver Wages; d. Committee Updates
i. Facilities
-Review Maintenance Plan
-Letter from Fire Marshal
-Review Updated Estimates
ii. Farm to School
iii. Playground
e. Principal Report
f. Superintendent Report
g. GMUSD Update

VII. Next Meeting Dates & Future Agenda Items: a. GMUSD Special Meeting, Sept. 12, 2017; b. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017
VIII. Adjournment

 

