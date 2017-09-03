Green Mountain Board of Directors agenda for Sept. 14, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 03, 2017 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Library Learning Commons, in Chester. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes: a. Minutes August 24, 2017 Regular Meeting
IV. Communications: a. Public Comments; b. Board Comments; c. Student Representative Report
V. Old Business: a. Facilities and Grounds Update
VI. New Business: a. Ratification of Master Teachers Agreement 2017-18 ; b. GMUHS Mascot; c. Principal Report; d. Superintendent Report
VII. Executive Session: a. Personnel
VIII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items: a. GMUHS Regular Board Meeting Oct. 12, 2017
IX. Adjournment Action
