Green Mountain Unified School District organizational meeting Sept. 12, 2017

The organizational meeting of the new Green Mountain Unified School District will be held at the Library Learning Commons at Green Mountain Union High School, in Chester. It will be held following the Special Public Meeting.

Below is the agenda.

I. Call to Order by Superintendent

II. Elections: a. Board Chair: Board Chair facilitates the remainder of the meeting; b. Board Vice Chair; c. Board Clerk

Agreement; d. Adopt Code of Ethics

III. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion

IV. Appointments: a. Warrant Signee; b. Set Regular and Time Meeting Date; c. Recording Secretary; d. Establish Committees and Appoint Representatives

i. Facilities;

ii. Finance;

iii. Teacher Bargaining Council;

iv. Support Staff Bargaining Council;

v. Policy.

V. Structures

a. Financial

i. Bank Selection

ii. Budget Process

-Assets

-Liabilities

-Debt Consolidation

-Contractual Status

VI. Items for Discussion: a. Mission/Vision Statement; b. GMUSD Logo; c. Administration Reporting

VII. Public Comment

VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting

IX. Adjournment