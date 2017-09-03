Green Mountain Unified School District organizational meeting Sept. 12, 2017
The organizational meeting of the new Green Mountain Unified School District will be held at the Library Learning Commons at Green Mountain Union High School, in Chester. It will be held following the Special Public Meeting.
Below is the agenda.
I. Call to Order by Superintendent
II. Elections: a. Board Chair: Board Chair facilitates the remainder of the meeting; b. Board Vice Chair; c. Board Clerk
Agreement; d. Adopt Code of Ethics
III. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion
IV. Appointments: a. Warrant Signee; b. Set Regular and Time Meeting Date; c. Recording Secretary; d. Establish Committees and Appoint Representatives
i. Facilities;
ii. Finance;
iii. Teacher Bargaining Council;
iv. Support Staff Bargaining Council;
v. Policy.
V. Structures
a. Financial
i. Bank Selection
ii. Budget Process
-Assets
-Liabilities
-Debt Consolidation
-Contractual Status
VI. Items for Discussion: a. Mission/Vision Statement; b. GMUSD Logo; c. Administration Reporting
VII. Public Comment
VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting
IX. Adjournment
