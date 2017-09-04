Arts events: Sept. 9 through Sept. 15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept. 9 & 30: Perspective drawing classes

Stone Church Center is offering a variety of art classes this fall including drawing classes with Jean Cannon, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 30 at Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls. Her first class, Architecture and Illusion, will be a study of one and two-point perspective.

Perspective helps to make drawings of urban or rural buildings look three-dimensional. This class includes linear perspective instruction plus practice drawing buildings around town from observation, weather permitting. If the weather does not cooperate, the class will work on interiors. It is not necessary to take the first class to benefit from the second.

Cannon is a painter and resident of Bellows Falls. She has taught art to all ages in public schools, colleges, and museums. For more on Cannon, visit her website: www.jeancannon.com.

Tuition for this class is $55. For more information or to register go to www.stonechurcharts.org, call 802-460-0110, or visit Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls.

Sept. 9: ‘Colvin’ mystery performed at Main Street Arts

A murder mystery from Vermont’s past unravels when Main Street Arts presents The Tarnation of Russell Colvin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Based on a true story from early 19th-century Manchester, the one-man play created by Oliver Wadsworth and Kirk Jackson, tells the tale of family squabbles that led to the conviction for murder of brothers Stephen and Jesse Boorn even though their victim’s body had never been found.

Through the voices of 15 characters, Wadsworth tells the story of ignorance, jealousy, superstition and distrust of the “other” that led the good folks of Manchester to decide the Boorn brothers were guilty of murdering their brother-in-law, who disappeared in 1812, based on flimsy evidence, speculation and a dream. However, just as they were about to be executed seven years later, the “victim” returned home, creating further mystery.

After receiving a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Arts Endowment Fund through the Vermont Community Foundation to develop the play for the Dorset Theatre Festival, Wadsworth said he felt compelled to look for ways to share the work with other Vermont communities. Thus the collaboration with MSA, whose historic curtain backdrop for the performance will enhance the feel of a 19th-century theater.

Tickets for the show are $15 and can be reserved by contacting MSA at www.mainstreetarts.org, 802-869-2960 or info@mainstreetarts.org.

Sept. 10: ‘Tempest’ auditions in Claremont

World Under Wonder is auditioning men and women for parts in Shakespeare’s “Tempest” on Sunday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at Stage 5 at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square in Claremont. Casting is open to those 13 and older, including adults.

Come with a memorized one-minute or longer Shakespearean monologue that will be performed twice. Dress comfortably for interpretive movement exercises. The show will be cast during the six hour audition. Actors are expected to stay the whole time to eventually receive their role and the script. Rehearsals will be on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Performances are 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31; 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. All roles are cast gender blind.

There is no fee to participate. They are also looking to fill positions for a stage manager, lighting operator, and audio operator. Contact Director, Sean Roberts, at worldunderwonder@gmail.com with further inquiries.

Sept 10: Celtic band kicks off Stone Church concert season

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, Stone Church Arts at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls kicks off its 13th concert season with North Sea Gas, a Celtic folk trio from Edinburgh, Scotland. Ronnie MacDonald, Grant Simpson and Dave Gilfillan have performed and recorded for over 35 years.

North Sea Gas is one of Scotland’s most popular folk bands. Guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans, banjo, tight harmonies and good humor are all part of the entertainment. They have received Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly have sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Their music consists of traditional, contemporary and self-penned material put together in a style all their own.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for reserved seats, up front. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets go to their website, www.stonechurcharts.org, call 802-460-0110, or visit Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls.

Sept. 11: Voices wanted for Springfield chorus

The Springfield Community Chorus is seeking new voices to join its group. Their first rehearsal is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Church on 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. Registration information and dues are collected between 6:30 and 7 p.m. with refreshments preceding the warm-up. No audition is required but weekly rehearsals are important in the preparation of an array of seasonal music for early December concerts. Meet singers from the region and learn new voice techniques. Contact springfieldcommunitychorus@gmail.com for more details.

Sept 13: Women’s Freedom Center kicks off film festival

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. the Women’s Freedom Center presents the documentary Last Woman Standing at the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. The film follows world champion boxers and former friends Arianne Fortin and Mary Spencer as they fight for an Olympic dream that can only belong to one.

Last Woman Standing is the first in a series of six films by and about women, sponsored by the Women’s Freedom Center running the second Wednesday of each month through February 2018 at Rockingham Library.

The Women’s Freedom Center is the local non-profit organization working to end domestic and sexual violence in Windham and Southern Windsor counties. It is a feminist organization committed to offering support and advocacy to all survivors of violence, as well as prevention and educational activities to help create a community in which violence is not tolerated. The Center’s 24/7 hotline is 802-885-2050.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Sept 15: A cappella concert features Big Woods Voices

The Springfield Community Players welcome Big Woods Voices on Friday, Sept. 15 to the Springfield Community Players Theatre at 165 South St. in Springfield. Big Woods Voices is an a cappella group, comprised of four local veteran singers who have come together to form a unique vocal sound in Vermont. This one-night only performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Big Woods Voices is made up of Alan Blood, Will Danforth, Becky Graber and Amanda Witman, all local performers. Many vocal styles are referenced in its performances via lyrical settings of poetry, diverse roots music, engaging covers and original compositions. More information about Big Woods Voices can be found at its website, www.bigwoodsvoices.com.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors/students. Tickets may be reserved advance by calling the Springfield Community Players Studio at 802-885-4098 or by visiting www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org.