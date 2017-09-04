Chester Chatter: On the loving grandparents next door

By Ruthie Douglas

I had only one set of grandparents — my father’s parents died before I was born. My grandparents lived right next door. They were my biggest fans, they supported me always and stood by me.

They nurtured and helped form my character. They did this by sharing my heritage and telling me stories from the family tree. Some branches and roots were tangled somewhat. But once spoken about, we put them to one side and pressed on to the better side of our family virtues.

My grandparents taught me never to be ashamed of humble and simple beginnings, but to work on developing my own self-worth. They were indeed simple folk from the woods of Canada, where my grandfather logged with an ax and crosscut saw. He worked on log drives down the Connecticut River to Bellows Falls and took the train back home to Grandma and the babies with big money in his pockets.

Grandma was but 14 when she had her first baby and Grandpa was 16. They had six daughters and shared more than 60 years together.

It was wonderful to have them live right next door while I was growing up. I never tired of listening to their stories. Perhaps I was meant to carry on with the stories, for every family needs a story-teller.

On Grandparents Day, the Sunday after Labor Day, I will remember my grandparents with love.

The Sons of the American Legion Post #67 held a free dinner for members on Friday night. It was the end of summer and the start of a new season.

School is open, be careful of the children.

Mark O’Neil is home recovering after a stay in the hospital. Get well soon, Mark.

Coyotes are hanging around in the field by the American Legion, the Green Mountain Ball Field and the back side of Breezy Lane. We only hope they leave the deer fawns alone as we neighbors are fond of them.

Sheryl Stowell spent some time with her sister Judy Cenate and family.

Dale Page, a former resident of this town has been visiting her granddaughter. It’s good to see her. Dale lives in Las Vegas, Nev.

