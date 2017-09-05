Chester DRB hearing agenda for Sept. 11, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 05, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Development Review Board will hold its public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1) Comments from citizens
2) Review Minutes from August 28th public hearing
3) Final Plat Review (#503) for Payne Junker Minor Sub-division
4) Final Plate Review (#504) for Atwood-Williams Minor Sub-division
5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: