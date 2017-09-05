Chester DRB hearing agenda for Sept. 11, 2017

The Chester Development Review Board will hold its public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Comments from citizens

2) Review Minutes from August 28th public hearing

3) Final Plat Review (#503) for Payne Junker Minor Sub-division

4) Final Plate Review (#504) for Atwood-Williams Minor Sub-division

5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed