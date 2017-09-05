Four players hit holes-in-one at Okemo Golf Club in August

Four golfers made holes-in-one at Okemo Valley Golf Club during August, and their names will be engraved on a plaque that hangs inside the Okemo Valley Golf Club clubhouse to honor those who have done so.

Two golfers claimed holes-in-one on Aug. 2. Jack Carmody, of Stuart, Fla., aced the 17th hole. He made the shot with his 6-iron from the white tee, for a 140-yard hole-in-one. Lou Falango, Harry Gruber and Dave Nocar witnessed the feat.

On the same day, Ludlow resident Liz Spaulding aced the 14th hole, making a 127-yard hole-in-one from the gold tee with a 7-wood. Dick Spaulding, Marge Killian and Dick Killian witnessed the accomplishment.

On Aug. 6, Frank Cook, of East Islip, N.Y., aced the 14th hole, making his shot from the green tee with a 7-iron for a 133-yard hole-in-one. Witnesses were Joe Torsiello, Will Connor and John McVey.

And finally, on Aug. 30, Audrey Earl, of Sparta, N.J., made a hole-in-one on the 4th hole with her 5-wood. She made her shot from the gold tee for a 133-yard ace. Lucille Perrauly, Jean Castello and Nancy Fulgoni witnessed the exciting event.