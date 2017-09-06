Chester Planning and DRB to meet for noise presentation

| Sep 06, 2017 | Comments 0

The Planning Commission of the Town of Chester and the Development Review Board will hold a joint meeting on Monday Sept. 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

The two boards will hear a presentation by Tech Environmental on issues of noise as they relate to noise standards in Chester’s Development Review Board.

This is a public meeting and interested parties are invited to attend.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterChester Development Review Board AgendaChester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply