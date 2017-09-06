Chester Planning and DRB to meet for noise presentation
Press release | Sep 06, 2017 | Comments 0
he Planning Commission of the Town of Chester and the Development Review Board will hold a joint meeting on Monday Sept. 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
The two boards will hear a presentation by Tech Environmental on issues of noise as they relate to noise standards in Chester’s Development Review Board.
This is a public meeting and interested parties are invited to attend.
Filed Under: Chester • Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Chester Planning Commission • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.