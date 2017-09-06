To the editor: Whiting Library Summer Reading Program a success

Whiting Library in Chester has just completed a highly successful Summer Reading Program.

Jeanne Waldren, the new Youth Services librarian, gives a mighty thanks to the Nature Museum for presenting nine incredible programs each Wednesday. Both children and adults were offered programs of all variety regarding our natural world.

Friday morning Story Time for preschoolers was offered throughout July, as well as an activity session for older children. The Chester-Andover After School Summer Program came to visit us each Monday morning for five weeks and our community room was full of activity with stories and crafts. We were also fortunate to have a “Trash to Tunes” concert by Dennis Waring, as he played and discussed the many ways to make musical instruments from recyclables.

During the Summer Reading Program — Building a Better World — over 785 books were read; 47 children were signed up for the reading program; and overall, 251 children and adults attended programs. Thank you to all for helping make Whiting Library an inviting place to be.

We are excited to start September off with the return of Story Time on Friday’s from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The theme for the month is all about animals and the programs will cover the farm, dogs and cats, the zoo and the jungle, sea animals and forest creatures.

Children are welcome to come and hear stories, sing songs and create a craft. For further information on this program and more, please contact us 875-2277, kids.whitinglibrary@yahoo.com, or visit us on Facebook. Whiting Library hours are Monday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sincerely,

Sharon Tanzer

Head Librarian

Whiting Library

Chester

