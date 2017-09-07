Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 11, 2017
The Select Board of the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Aug. 28 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Open Winter Sand Bids; B. Review voter checklist for certification
6. Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheets; B. Hiring – discussion, review any applications, set interview schedule; C. Other Highway business
7. Old Business: A. Highway crew uniforms – continued discussion
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
Next Select Board Meeting, 09/25/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
