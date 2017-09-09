Man who ‘invaded’ Brookline home sought by police

Vermont State Police are looking for a barefooted man they say entered a Brookline house this afternoon stealing items from the home.

According to a press release, at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a home invasion on Riverview Road in Brookline. The complainant told police that the man entered her home and left when he was told to, but took a grocery bag of things before departing.

The man was described as 6 feet tall, about 30 years of age, white with brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt with black pants but was shoeless. The resident took a photo of the man before he left the home. Police are asking for help in identifying the man.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, call Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.