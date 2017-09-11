Arts events: Sept. 14 through Oct. 31, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Through Oct. 31: Whitney-Payne exhibits botanicals at Whiting

Chester artist Stephanie Whitney-Payne will be exhibiting her botanicals at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., through Oct. 31.

Whitney-Payne has been painting botanicals for more than 20 years, an interest that grew out of a love for both gardening and painting. Her work is in collections here and in England.

is on display at the library during open hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 802-875-2277 or email whitinglibrary@yahoo.com, or go to whitinglibrary.org.

Sept. 14: ‘Hobbit’ auditions open

Stevens High School, Claremont Opera House and World Under Wonder are collaborating to bring the production of the classic tale by J.R.R. Tolkien The Hobbit to the Claremont Opera House, Nov. 3 and 4.

Auditions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 at Stevens High School at 175 Broad St. in Claremont. Enter through the doors on the side of the building “the gym” and follow the signs. Be prepared to do cold reads from the script along with acting exercise. Auditions are open to those 8 to 18 still in high school. Auditions are not limited to Claremont youth. They are also looking for stage crew and lighting.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4 at the Claremont Opera House. Tickets are $5 and available at the Opera House Box Office, from cast members and at the door on the night of the show. For more information worldunderwonder@gmail.com, or office@claremontoperahouse.org.

Sept. 16: Auction, musical revue to benefit Main Street Arts

On Saturday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Main Street Arts hosts an auction and musical revue at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

The night includes appetizers catered by Harvest Moon, musical selections from previous shows, a cash bar by the Saxtons River Inn and both live and silent auctions. Auction items include art by regional artists, dinners, services and vacations.

Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the MSA website.