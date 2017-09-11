Community events: Sept. 12 through Sept. 19, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept. 12: Fall wellness classes begin at Grace Cottage

Grace Cottage’s Community Wellness Center offers a variety of exercise opportunities at minimal to no cost. Most classes are held at the Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton Road in Townshend. For more information visit www.gracecottage.org.

Call to pre-register before the first class at 802-365-3649 unless otherwise noted.

Yoga: Two classes scheduled. One runs Tuesdays 4:30–6 p.m. beginning Sept. 12, the other on Fridays 3:30–5 p.m. starting on Sept. 15. An invigorating yet gentle yoga class focuses on breath work and poses. Tuition: $5 per class. Walk-ins welcome.

Strong Bones: Two classes scheduled. Classes are ongoing: Mondays and Wednesdays 10:30–11:30 a.m. or 5–6 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:45–9:45 a.m. or 10:30–11:30 a.m. This is a strength and balance class for older adults. Most participants attend twice a week. Tuition: $3 per class.

Tai Chi for Fall Prevention: Level 1 Beginner’s Class starts Tuesday, Sept 12, 1:30–2:30 p.m. Level 2 is an on-going class from 12:30–1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The class offers balance and flexibility training for those with physical limitations. Free. Pre-register at 802-365-4115 x108.

Weight Loss Support Group led by Health Coach Liz Harrison: on-going second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. Pre-register at 802-365-3766.

Living Alone Support Group: 3rd Wed. of every month. 10:15–11:45a.m. Focused on the challenges of living alone, led by Support and Services at Homes Coordinator Alicia Moyer. Free. Pre-register at 802-365-3753.

Forks Over Knives: Free movie showing every Tuesday 3:30–5 p.m.; pre-registration required; call 802-365-3766. The film is a compelling documentary about the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Healthy Cooking Class: second Wednesday, September and Oct. 1–2:30 p.m. Learn how to prepare nutritious, delicious meals, using fresh local ingredients, on a limited budget. West Townshend Community Kitchen. Pre-register at 802-365-3766.

Healthy Aging Conference: Tuesday/Wednesday, Nov. 7–8, at the Grafton Inn at 92 Main St. in Grafton. Take charge of your health, your security, and perhaps even your longevity. Learn from more than a dozen presenters how you can live a happier, healthier, more peaceful life. Registration is limited; pre-register at 802-365-9109.

Sept 13: Vt. Climate Action panel to host listening tour

The Vermont Climate Action Commission is hosting a series of public scoping sessions through the state in September and October to gather input and recommendations from Vermonters. The commission hopes to hear people’s personal experiences in dealing with the effects of climate change, as well as their ideas for potential actions that they could recommend to the governor’s office.

The Climate Action Commission was formed by Gov. Phil Scott to unify Vermont’s ambitious climate and economic goals. The public hearings are from 6 to 8 p.m. as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Kingdom Taproom Community Meeting Hall, 397 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Hunter Seminar Room, Tuttle Memorial Library, Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave. in Manchester

Thursday, Sept. 28

City Hall Auditorium, 100 N. Main St. in St. Albans

Thursday, Oct. 5

Marlboro College Graduate School, Room 1-E, 28 Vernon St. in Brattleboro

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Send an e-mail to penny.percival@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1294.

More information about the work of the Vermont Climate Action Commission is available at http://anr.vermont.gov/about_us/special-topics/vermont-climate-action-commission

Sept. 16: Pasture Pals children’s program set

VINE Sanctuary presents a free children’s program called Pasture Pals from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 201 Massey Road in Springfield.

Children over the age of 5 will have the opportunity to learn about compassion for all living beings through the sights and sounds of a farm sanctuary.

Participants will learn about animal intellect and emotions, empathy, and relationship building. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information e-mail Ayeshah@bravebirds.org.

Sept. 16: Walpole Museum Shop celebrates Christmas in September

The Walpole Museum Gift Shop in New Hampshire is celebrating Christmas in September. Visit them from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and get a headstart on your holiday shopping. Weather permitting; they will be on the lawn

Weather permitting; they will be on the lawn by their roadside sign with new and sale items to tempt you for your holiday decorating or gift giving. Children are welcome to attend. Call 603-756-3449 with questions.

Sept. 16: Windmill Hill group hosts accessibility day

Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association’s program Accessibility Day from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, offers an opportunity for those who cannot hike long distances over uneven ground to get to a rural site that offers an awesome view. Once a year, WHPA makes that trip possible by providing transportation to those who need it.

A friend of WHPA has given permission for the public to visit his private property, which sits atop the Windmill Ridgeline between the Pinnacle and Paul’s ledges, totally surrounded by Pinnacle Association lands, with a view of the ski mountains of Mt. Snow, Stratton, Bromley, Okemo and beyond.

The free program’s popularity and need for four-wheel-drive or other appropriate vehicles make advance registration a must for riders. Hikers do not need to pre-register. Bring water, bag lunch, and a sweater for chilly weather. Meet at Westminster West Church 44 Church St. in Westminster at 10:45 a.m. to carpool. Register with Bev Major at 802-387-5737 or Elaine Gordon at 802-869-6103.

Held in sunny or cloudy weather, the event will be canceled in rain or bad weather. For information about this and other Pinnacle Programs, visit www.windmillhillpinnacle.org.

Sept. 16: Kids Dive-In at EdgarMay

Children, ages 6 and up, are invited to the EdgarMay on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. for a supervised evening of swimming, pizza for dinner, and water games while a movie plays poolside at 140 Clinton St. in Springfield.

The Dive-In offers an opportunity for parents to have a few hours off while the kids get to swim in the EdgarMay’s competition-size pool with friends while the movie Boss Baby, featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow, plays. The movie is rated PG for some rude humor and mild peril.

Parents may register their children, ages 6 and up, for three hours of supervised fun. A pizza dinner, popcorn, and beverages are provided. Cost is $10 per child. Members attend at half-price. Parents must accompany children under 6 years old. Bring towels and a favorite flotation device.

Register in advance online at www.myreccenter.org or over the phone with member services by calling 802-885-2568.

Sept. 16 & 17: Annual Bennington Quilt-fest

More than 100 new quilts and challenge quilts will be on display at the 24th Annual Bennington Quilt-fest on the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17 at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road in Bennington.

The annual event is presented by the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s featured quilter Michelle Renee Hiatt will give a free lecture at 1 p.m.

During the show guild members will demonstrate various quilting techniques. Vendors and Guild’s Consignment Boutique offer a wide selection of fabrics, patterns, and notions for shoppers.

People’s Choice Awards are presented to the winners and the raffle quilt, “Autumn Splendor,” drawing takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Quiltfest Café is open both days for breakfast and lunch selections. Admission is $7; children 12 and under are free. The show is handicap accessible and there is free parking. For more information, visit www.benningtonquiltfest.com.

Sept 16 & 17: Author events during Chester Fall Festival

Phoenix Books Misty Valley hosts two book signings the weekend of the Chester Fall Festival. Local historian Ron Patch will visit the store from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Vermont Wild author Megan Price will appear from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Patch’s book Local History is a compilation of stories he has written since 2013 for local newspapers. Most stories revolve around area historical events or individuals, including some of Vermont’s earliest settlers, as well as a few real “interesting” characters

A former award-winning journalist and Vermont legislator, Megan Price has been called a folklore artist for her ability to breathe life into little known, true tales of the Green Mountains as told by those who lived them.

To date, there are four Vermont Wild books and one Maine Wild, full of game wardens’ true stories. A new Vermont Wild volume will be released in time for the holidays. Whether confronting moose, rescuing raccoons, training reluctant tracking dogs or searching for clues to catch clever poachers, Price’s true tales of our North Woods resonate with all ages, tourists as well as Vermont natives.

These events are free and open to all. Phoenix Books Misty Valley is located at 58 Common St. in Chester. Copies of the featured books will be available for purchase and to have signed. For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

Sept. 16 & 17: Whiting Library hosts Fall Festival Book Sale

Drop by the Whiting Library at 117 Main St. during the Chester Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17 for its annual book sale.

Hundreds of donated books are available: paperbacks, kid’s books, hardcovers, and collectibles, as well as DVDs and audio discs. There also will be free drop-in crafts for kids.

This sale is a major fundraiser for the library as it continues its mission to provide free services to the community. For details call 802-875-2277 or email whitinglibrary@yahoo.com.

Sept 18: SEVCA to discuss winter aid programs

epresentatives from Southeastern Vermont Community Action will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 18 to discuss its services for crisis fuel and utility assistance as well as weatherization.

Learn if you would be eligible for assistance should you face a heating emergency or imminent utility disconnection this winter. SEVCA’s Weatherization Assistance Program provides state-of-the-art audits, insulation and sealing, heating system improvements and other energy-saving measures at no cost to residents who meet the income guidelines.

The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social serves agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. This program is offered at no charge, but call 802-824-4343 to attend. Check out our web site at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Sept. 18: Chester Seniors Citizens Club holds annual picnic

The Chester Senior Citizens Club will hold its annual picnic at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Ethier residence. Bring a chair and a dish to share. For directions and additional information, call 802-875-6242.

Sept. 19: Weight loss, metabolism discussion at Meeting Place

As part of the Brown Bag Lunch Series, Gail Acosta and author Haylie Pomroy will discuss the Fast Metabolism Diet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

The diet incorporates whole foods and each food group in a way that rotates between rest, restoration and rebuild burn cycles. This lecture is offered at no charge. Bring a lunch and learn about how you can get your metabolism to pay attention.