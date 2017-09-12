Weston Select Board agenda for Sept. 12, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 12, 2017 | Comments 0
The Weston Select Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Road Foreman: Ford 550 Warranty; Markham Lane
4. Comcast Building:
5. Review and Approve Minutes:
6. Unifirst:
7. Door Lock:
8. Delinquent Tax Report:
9. SO #20 Payroll, SO #20 Vendors
10. Committee Reports:
11. New & Old Business:
12. Miscellaneous:
13. Adjourn:
