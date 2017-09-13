Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze at Tsuga Studios

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Just before 5:30 on Wednesday evening, the Chester Fire Department was called out to a fire at Tsuga Studios on Goldthwaite Road, home of art glass maker Nick Kekic.

According to Fire Chief Matt Wilson, much earlier in the day, a small fire had started near the furnace flue and Kekic put it out with a garden hose. Checking on it later in the day, Kekic noticed smoke and called the Fire Department.

“The fire rekindled and got into the wall,” said Wilson. “It went up the wall and into the third floor loft, which was fully involved when we arrived. You can see where it melted the windows.”

Wilson told The Telegraph that “blown in” insulation used in the construction holds heat and necessitated the use of air-pack breathing apparatus so firefighters could work in the building without breathing the particles. “It’s nasty stuff to work with,” said Wilson.

“We first fired the furnace in 2000 and never had a mishap,” said Kekic, who had just restarted the furnace after an August break.

Kekic said he was grateful for the quick response and the professionalism of the firefighters.

Kekic noted that he’s in midst of a busy glass blowing season and this puts him behind schedule.

“It could have been so much worse,” he said. “I guess I’m lucky.”

Firefighters from Proctorsville and Springfield and the Chester Ambulance also responded to the fire while a crew from Bellows Falls covered the Chester Fire Station.