Salvage yards neighbors ask Chester Select Board for help

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Neighbors of three properties off Route 10 in north Chester are asking the town’s select board for help with accumulating junk. Approximately two dozen people concerned with the situation attended the Sept. 6 board meeting.

Two properties – one on either side of Chandler Road at the intersection of Route 10 — and a third on Amsden Hill Road are operating salvage businesses, according to the neighbors who say the situation is a danger to public health and safety and welfare.

Speaking for his neighbors, Mike Reeb told the board that at 118 Amsden Hill Road, piles of metal, wood, plastic and tires have grown and edged out into the road, reducing sight-lines and effectively making one lane of travel.

“At times, you have to go right down the middle of the road,” said Reeb.

At Chandler Road, a sign at the house on the west side of the road invites people to drop off scrap metal resulting in piles of household appliances, gas grills and other objects that sometimes grow to a size that blocks the sight-lines of drivers pulling out onto Route 10.

“We have to inch out onto the road,” said Becky Haskell noting that there have nearly been accidents at the intersection.

Gary Rapanotti told the board that last December, he was driving down Amsden Hill Road while a school bus was driving up. Trying to negotiate the bottleneck, the bus – with children aboard – went into the ditch. Calls to the school transportation chief last week were not returned.

“You can’t plow it, you can’t mow it, you can’t ditch it,” said Roads Superintendent Graham Kennedy, who lives near the Amsden Hill Road property. Kennedy said that when a plow hit a car sitting right next to the road, the town ended up paying for the damage. “They got $900 for a $50 car,” said Kennedy.

“The town has a maintenance right-of-way. It doesn’t own the land,” Kennedy explained the following day.

“It’s a business,” said Kennedy noting that the tenant takes old tires for less than the disposal price. “There’s 200 to 300 tires there – all within a year or so – and those aren’t going anywhere.”

“There’s an inoperable pickup truck there that was brought in with a tow bar and hasn’t moved since,” Reeb told The Telegraph. on Friday. According to Reeb, that was in the late spring or early summer.

Beyond roadway safety, Reeb noted that there were other concerns, including possible environmental impacts of putting 55-gallon drums and vehicles and other engines near the stream that runs through the property. Others mentioned the presence of rats at the Amsden Hill Road site.

In the winter, according to Reeb, the occupants at Amsden Hill Road have a power line and a hose running across the road to Chandler Meadow Brook. “I guess they were getting their water from the stream that comes from the beaver pond.”

Saying that their focus was safety and public welfare, Reeb said he and his neighbors had complained to Zoning Administrator Michael Normyle, Police Chief Rick Cloud and Town Manager David Pisha. Reeb said he hoped the select board could help.

On Tuesday, Normyle said he had “initiated a formal complaint with the state to put the state on notice and to begin the process to see what the town’s legal remedies are to eliminate the situation.”

He added that he’s been working on all three properties “on different levels.”

Board chair Arne Jonynas asked what the board could do legally and suggested that Pisha contact the town attorney to know its options. “This gets into some sensitive areas,” said Jonynas. “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

Noting the health issues, board member Heather Chase suggested a first step might be to have the town’s health officer go out to the houses.

Several members asked that if this was a salvage business, wouldn’t the owners need a permit? Chester resident Kelly Arrison suggested that as salvage yards, they would need a state permit, which comes with strict rules.

Board member Lee Gustafson said the town needed something enforceable on the books, but cautioned against putting the town in the position where enforcement includes or results in the taking of property that could result in hefty costs for cleanup.

“If I had to prioritize them, 118 Amsden Hill would be the worst, that stuff isn’t going anywhere,” Reeb told The Telegraph, “followed by the house on the west side of Chandler Hill. At least that scrap pile ebbs and flows.”

Reeb said that the salvage yard behind the home on the westside continues to grow. “It used to be a pretty nice mobile home and the guy who used to be there was not happy with the place to the west,” said Reeb. “My concern is that it gets ever closer to the stream.”

“It’s been this way since I was a kid,” said board member Ben Whalen. “It’s hard to believe we have never pursued this.