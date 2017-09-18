Chester Chatter: A short diary of a happy lunch lady

By Ruthie Douglas © 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Time spent working at Chester-Andover Elementary School made my job as supervisor of the hot lunch program a pleasure.

It is very true, kids say the darnedest things. Perhaps time spent serving their lunch was short but they told me everything. The kids were so comfortable with me, they viewed me as a grandmother.

I knew when they were sad and when they were happy. They told me how they wanted the cukes sliced on the salad bar — in circles not long sticks. We surveyed each classroom and learned their favorite meal, then we had each classroom have their day. They liked that very much. If a child simply did not like the meal served that day we made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and offered fruit.

We ladies learned most every child’s name. We helped the lunch box children open their thermos bottles and containers. They often handed in their lunch boxes to be run through the dish washer.

We hung their artwork on our refrigerators and, as any grandmother would do, I handed out praise and gave a ton of hugs over the years. If a child waiting in line for his lunch used bad words and I heard them they knew it meant they had to go to the end of the line.

Different rules apply these days, but after all these years these now grown-up kids remember me and they especially mention the peanut butter squares that they once loved. We are lucky to have such wonderful children in our town.

Legion hosted game supper, 9/11 service

A game supper was held on Saturday night at the American Legion Post #67. The menu offered salmon, trout, bear, moose, venison, turkey and ham, with game meat donated by local hunters. A raffle of 1st and 2nd prize was drawn.

A 9/11 memorial service program was held on Monday at the American Legion Post #67. Dick Farmer conducted the program, which consisted of the Pledge of Allegiance, prayers and speeches. The bell was rung for those who perished 16 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. The Honor Guard stood as taps were played.

Alex Bolaski has returned home after two weeks in Holland on a houseboat traveling on the many canals in that country.

The Domino Chicks met for a game and lunch at the home of Ruth Douglas on Wednesday after a busy summer of not getting together.

Sept. 24 to 30 is Take a Child Outside Week. We are lucky to have opportunities close by.

This week’s trivia question: Whose name is printed inside the steeple on the Baptist Church?

Last week’s trivia answer: Wilma Barrett was Town Clerk for more than 37 years and Town Treasurer for 26 years.

