Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 20, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from Sept. 6, 2017 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. 2016 Audit Review; Ron Smith

5. Flag Pole at Town Hall; Jeff Holden

6. Approve Municipal Planning Grant Application; Julie Hance

7. Select a Delegate to represent Chester at the VLCT Annual Town Meeting

8. Executive Session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Planning Commission Member and Development Review Board member:

7:30 p.m. Cheryl Lipton (Planning Commission)

8 p.m. Russ Monier (Development Review Board)

8:30 p.m. Gary Coger (Development Review Board)

9. Executive Session; To Consider an offer from Sandri Co. to purchase Town property behind their current facility

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn