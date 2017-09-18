Community events: Sept. 21 through Sept. 30, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept. 21: Golf tourney to benefit Springfield Hospital

Play golf and raise funds for Springfield Hospital at the 17th annual Springfield Hospital Challenge Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Okemo Valley Golf Club at 77 Okemo Ridge Drive in Ludlow. Proceeds will be used to support the renovation of the Childbirth Center at Springfield Hospital.

Golfers in the tournament receive a gift, in addition to a box lunch at registration, complimentary refreshments on the course, and a post-event buffet. This year every golfer will receive a fleece vest embroidered with the tournament logo.

Gift certificates to Okemo’s pro shop are awarded to more than one out of every four golfers. There are hole-in-one prizes on all par three holes, including a new vehicle. A putting contest is a chance to win a cash prize plus there are prizes for longest putt and straightest drive.

A four-player scramble, the Springfield Hospital Challenge has a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Players can enter as a team or as individuals. The entry fee is $150 per person.

To enter or sponsor this year’s Springfield Hospital Challenge, contact Larry Kraft at 802-885-7644 or lkraft@springfieldmed.org.

Sept. 21: Paint ’n’ Sip fundraiser for BRAM

The Black River Academy Museum is sponsoring an evening of painting soup bowls and sipping beverages from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21 at 14 High St. in Ludlow. No art experience is needed. Stencils will be available for those that need a little help and Georgia Brehm, museum director, will guide those that need it. Attendees will make and take the soup bowls home when completed.

A suggested $10 donation covers the unpainted soup bowl and paint supplies. Attendees may bring their own bottle. Attached is a photo of one of the designs that could be used on your own personalized bowl. For more information, contact Joan M. Willett at willett@comcast.net or call 802-228-8690.

Sept 22: BRGNS holds rummage sale

Black River Good Neighbor Services holds its annual Fall Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Fletcher Farm at 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow.

The sale includes clothing, shoes, sporting goods, housewares, linens, furniture, books, a Christmas shop, a boutique and a bake sale.

Proceeds from this sale benefit BRGNS’ food and financial assistance programs and will help cover the cost of utilities, heating fuel, food and rent for qualified individuals and families in Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville and Plymouth.

The group encourages donations of excess produce from peoples’ gardens or baked goods during the event.

For further details, contact Audrey at the Black River Good Neighbor Services Thrift Store, 37B Main St., 802-228-3663, or BRGNS@gmail.com.

Sept. 22: Dig into native history in N.H.

The Walpole Historical Society’s Speaker Series opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Walpole Town Hall, 34 Elm St., with the return of anthropologist Dr. Robert Goodby speaking on Digging into Native American History in New Hampshire.

The free talk takes a look at what happened to the Abenaki culture after the arrival of Europeans. The audience will learn that Abenaki has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of conquest, a conquering culture that placed little value on the native experience and a strategy of self-preservation that required many members to go “underground,” concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution.

Goodby reveals archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence here, inches below the Earth’s surface. Call 603-756-3449 for more information.

Sept. 23: 2017 Walk to defeat ALS

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association Northern New England Chapter invites everyone to the University of Vermont’s Davis Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 for the 2017 Walk to Defeat ALS to spread awareness, offer support and raise funds for those fighting the disease. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

ALS, commonly know as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a terminal neurodegenerative disease that attacks cells in the brain and spinal cord leading to loss of motor function, paralysis, and eventually death within an average of two to five years post-diagnosis. There is no known cause, cure or effective treatment.

The event features musical entertainment, crafts and activities for kids, local broadcaster Tony Adams, and a Tribute Tent to honor those they have lost to ALS and those currently fighting the disease. Breakfast, lunch and coffee will be available for walkers.

To register or volunteer for the walk, visit www.alsanne.org.

Sept. 23: Share your story at Main Street Arts events

In the spirit of “The Moth Radio Hour,” Main Street Arts seeks storytellers and singer/song writers from the community to present in the fourth “A Night of True Stories,” a Main Street Arts event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23.

The story or song should be appropriate for teens and up, derived from personal experience and delivered without notes in 10 minutes or less. No prior storytelling experience necessary. There will be one required practice rehearsal two weeks before the show. Express your interest in participating in this event by contacting Main Street Arts at info@mainstreetarts.org.

Sept. 23: Precision Museum joins Smithsonian Mag’s Museum Day

American Precision Museum will open its doors free of charge with a Downloadable Museum Day Live! ticket on Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 13th annual Museum Day Live!, an initiative in which participating museums across the U.S. emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.,-based facilities. The APM is located at 196 Main St., in Windsor. Download your ticket at Smithsonian.com/museumday. One ticket per email address is permitted.

This year, Museum Day Live! will feature special interactive lesson plans. American Precision Museum will utilize the Smithsonian material-based lesson plans.

The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the museum is usually $8 for adults and $5 for students. Visit www.americanprecisionmuseum.org. Present the Museum Day Live! ticket to gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 23. For more information and a list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.

Sept. 23: Vermont woodworking festival

The Vermont Woodworking & Forest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23–24 at the Billings Farm & Museum and the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 54 Elm St. in Woodstock.

The farm and park are directly across the street from each other. Visitors can park for free at Billings Farm and enjoy both events. More than 20 artisan vendors and woodworking demonstrators will be in the Visitor Center, barn, and on the farm lawn.

Vermont wooden furniture, utensils, jewelry, bowls, cutting boards, home & kitchen accessories and other woodenware, toys, cabinetry, flooring, wildlife carvings, bowls, and all other products made of wood will be for sale. There’ll be live music by local musician Mike Kelley, and locally sourced food, and live turning demonstrations outdoors. Meet the draft horses, sheep, jersey cows and chickens as you discover more about Vermont’s farming and forest heritage. Across the street, visitors can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, forest walks, additional woodworking demonstrations, make your own wood crafting, and other family activities at Vermont’s only National Park.

Check out www.vermontwoodfestival.org or call 802-747-7900, email info@vermontwood.com for most information about admission, parking, and activities planned. Admission ranges from free for those under 3 years old to $14 for adults.

Sept. 23: Steampunk Circus comes to Springfield

On Sept. 23 and 24, the Hartness House Inn in Springfield, hosts a Steampunk Circus Spectacular.

Experience Karnevil, a sideshow bringing death-defying escapes, acts of skill, classic sideshow fare, games, and presentations on macabre Victorian subject matter.

New England Center for the Circus Arts students from the youth troupe and professional program will bring jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, stilt walkers, and clowns.

Bands include the cello-based rock band Rasputina and the Long Losts. Also returning is The King’s Busketeers.

Enjoy lightsaber dueling with the Granite State Saber Academy. Learn new Steampunk board games with Dark Mountain Games. Challenge your friends in their tea duel.

There’ll be a Calliope Steam Fashion Show. Tour the tunnels and telescopes of the eccentric Hartness’ mansion with Stellafane. Race your teapot racer or cheer them on. There will be vendors, presentations, shows and more.

This festival is a non-profit/volunteer-run fundraiser and proceeds will be used to create scholarships for Springfield, STEAM students. To learn more, buy tickets, volunteer, vend, or become a sponsor, visit www.springfieldsteampunkfest.com.

Sept. 25: Book discussion on ‘Ladies No. 1 Detective Agency’

On Monday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., join the book discussion of The Ladies No. 1 Detective Agency by Alexander McCall Smith at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls.

Former Botswana educator and director of The Putney School Emily Jones shares her experiences in Botswana and talks about some of the people who inspired the characters in Smith’s book. Pick up a copy of the book at the library’s front desk today.

Mma Ramotswe opens her detective agency when she is 34 years old, using an inheritance to move to the capital city Gaborone, Botswana, and find an office for her new business. She feels a detective needs to know about people to solve problems for them.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, go to rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Sept. 26: Free college savings seminar in Ludlow

Skygate Financial Group, LLC invites parents and grandparents to attend “Get Smart About Saving for College” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at their offices at 211 Main St. in Ludlow.

The discussion focuses on education savings, planning, and investing. and is tailored for those with children 0-15 years old. It includes information on how to design the most advantageous plan to better fit you and your family. Hors d’oeuvers and other refreshments will be served.

Seats are limited, and advance registration is requested. To learn more and register, visit skygatefinancial.com/get-smart-college-savings or by phone at 802-875-8100, or email info@skygatefinancial.com.

Sept. 30: Fall foliage hike in Bondville

On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. meet in Bondville (for the specific location contact the trip leader.) This is a moderate hike of 10.8 miles with about 2000 ft. elevation gain. The hike will climb Stratton Mountain to the tower, continue down to Stratton Pond, and out from the pond. Participants should wear an extra layer, warm hat, raincoat just in case, and pack snacks, lunch, and fluids.

Those interested must register. For details on meeting place and the hike and to register, contact Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or email dbrspruce@gmail.com.