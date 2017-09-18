Grafton Select Board agenda for Sept. 18, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: September 5, 2017

3. Highway Report: Salt Pricing

4. Public Use of Meeting Room at the Town Garage

5. GIA/Solid Waste Tire Recycling

6. Benches and Picnic Table placement at Village Pump and Winnie Park

7. Knox Box for Town Hall and Town Garage

8. Update on Town Hall Repairs

9. Meeting date for revision for Code of Conduct and Personnel Policy

10. Public Comment New Business and Follow Up

11. Date of Next Meeting:

Monday, October 2, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage