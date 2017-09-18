Mix it up: Make a salad you can call ‘hearty’



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This is one of those “salads” that tastes and satisfies as a hearty side dish.

Wonderful flavor, filling without feeling guilty and perfectly suited for all times of year. Just a hint of protein is all this recipe needs to accomplish all this and more.



2 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crushed walnuts, pecans or your favorite nut

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 ounces grated Parmesan cheese (about a half cup)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette, recipe below

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Cut the neck of the squash from the bulb, saving the bulb for another use.

Peel the neck portion and cut in half lengthwise.

Using a vegetable peeler, or mandolin if you have one, create long, thin ribbons of squash. Place ribbons in a large bowl.

Cut sliced prosciutto into 2-inch segments and add to squash along with remainder of ingredients.

Toss well, cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving drizzled with Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette.

For the vinaigrette:

Place 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup cranberry juice, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar in a blender or food processor and process until completely emulsified.

Enough for 3 servings.