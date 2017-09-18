Mix it up: Make a salad you can call ‘hearty’
The Yankee Chef | Sep 18, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
This is one of those “salads” that tastes and satisfies as a hearty side dish.
Wonderful flavor, filling without feeling guilty and perfectly suited for all times of year. Just a hint of protein is all this recipe needs to accomplish all this and more.
1 small butternut squash (about a pound)
2 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced
1/2 cup crushed walnuts, pecans or your favorite nut
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 ounces grated Parmesan cheese (about a half cup)
Salt and black pepper to taste
Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette, recipe below
Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.
Cut the neck of the squash from the bulb, saving the bulb for another use.
Peel the neck portion and cut in half lengthwise.
Using a vegetable peeler, or mandolin if you have one, create long, thin ribbons of squash. Place ribbons in a large bowl.
Cut sliced prosciutto into 2-inch segments and add to squash along with remainder of ingredients.
Toss well, cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving drizzled with Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette.
For the vinaigrette:
Place 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup cranberry juice, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar in a blender or food processor and process until completely emulsified.
Enough for 3 servings.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.