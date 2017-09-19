Andover to celebrate long tenure, retirement of roads foreman

The Town of Andover will celebrate the career and retirement of road crew Foreman Kevin Baker in the Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Baker is an Andover native whose parents moved to the town when they got married.

For he past 23 years, Baker has been a key member of Andover’s top-notch road crew. His long nights driving a snowplow have meant safer roads for school buses, commuters and skiers eager to reach the mountains.

Baker’s family and friends are invited to the Andover Town Hall for refreshments, which will be provided. Bring stories to share, and please join Andover in thanking Baker for his service to the community and in congratulating him on his retirement.