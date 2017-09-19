Chester DRB public hearing for Sept. 25, 2017

The Development Review Board for the town of Chester will hold its public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. following a site visit at 5:25 p.m. at 81 Gold River Road. Below is its agenda.

1) Comments from citizens

2) Review Minutes from September 11th public hearing

3) Conditional Use Review (#509) Tucker Mulholland 81 Gold River Road

4) Continuation of Conditional Use Review (#507) Jacques Dodier

5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed

