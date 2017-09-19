Police look for leads in Grafton burglary

On Sept.11, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary on the Chester Road in Grafton.

According to police, sometime within the past year someone broke into the house through a back window and stole a Charlie Hunter painting.

In addition to the painting, a red Sunfish sailboat with a red and white sail was taken from the yard. Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.