To the editor: Ed Brown apologizes to Londonderry community

To The Londonderry Community:

Anyone who knows me, knows I am a passionate about our community, our lovely town, and what Vermont stands for: beauty.

So I must apologize to you all for the actions I took painting over the wall on Route 100. It wasn’t done out of malice, and I certainly didn’t want to upset the kids who participated in the making of the art.

I hope you will find it in your hearts to accept my apology.

Sincerely,

Ed Brown

Windham