To the editor: Ed Brown apologizes to Londonderry community
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 19, 2017 | Comments 1
Anyone who knows me, knows I am a passionate about our community, our lovely town, and what Vermont stands for: beauty.
So I must apologize to you all for the actions I took painting over the wall on Route 100. It wasn’t done out of malice, and I certainly didn’t want to upset the kids who participated in the making of the art.
I hope you will find it in your hearts to accept my apology.
Sincerely,
Ed Brown
Windham
Anyone who knows you, knows no malice was intended.
I among many felt it was time for a re-do of the mural, which had become shabby. As I said before – I would love to see a “troupe d’oeil ” stonewall image that would blend and look natural even if VTrans doesn’t repair the wall.
I hope everyone appreciates your apology and understands your intentions.