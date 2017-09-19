To the editor: Ed Brown apologizes to Londonderry community

Sep 19, 2017

To The Londonderry Community:

Anyone who knows me, knows I am a passionate about our community, our lovely town, and what Vermont stands for: beauty.

So I must apologize to you all for the actions I took painting over the wall on Route 100. It wasn’t done out of malice, and I certainly didn’t want to upset the kids who participated in the making of the art.

I hope you will find it in your hearts to accept my apology.

Sincerely,
Ed Brown
Windham

  1. Ann Borrowman-Fujii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Anyone who knows you, knows no malice was intended.

    I among many felt it was time for a re-do of the mural, which had become shabby. As I said before – I would love to see a “troupe d’oeil ” stonewall image that would blend and look natural even if VTrans doesn’t repair the wall.

    I hope everyone appreciates your apology and understands your intentions.

