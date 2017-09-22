Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 25, 2017
The Select Board for Andover will meet immediately following the 6:30 p.m. Board of Abatement hearing on Monday, Sept. 25 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from September 11th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheets; B. Salt bids; C. Other Highway business – Kevin Baker’s retirement party
6. New Business: A. Current year budget and actuals- to- date
7. Old Business: A. Highway crew uniforms – continued discussion
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 10/09/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
