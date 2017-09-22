To the editor: Spafford family thanks all for kindness

Sep 22, 2017

The family of Francis Spafford wishes to thank all those who sent cards, flowers and food during the passing of their loved one. A big thank you to all.

Asta Spafford
Chester

