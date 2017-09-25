Arts events: Oct. 1 through 8, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 1-8: Joe Iconis & Family christens Walker Farm theater

Writer and rabble-rouser Joe Iconis brings his band of musical theater punks back to Weston to open the new state-of-the-art Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm at 703 Main St., Weston, off Route 100.

Joe Iconis and Family perform some popular musical theater music in this versatile space. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 8 with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 4 p.m. All tickets are general admission.

Audiences will remember Iconis et al as the actors/singers/musicians from Weston’s 2015 production of Pump Boys and Dinettes and the accompanying cabaret. Join the gang for a rousing celebration of Iconis’s award-winning work—a unique mash-up of show tunes, cabaret, and rock ’n’ roll jamboree.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling the box office between 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at 802-824-5288, or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.