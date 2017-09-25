Community events: Sept. 28 through Oct. 15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept. 28: Londonderry church hosts Senior Lunch

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry is in its 10th season of luncheons for the Londonderry area seniors, 60 and above. The September Senior Lunch is noon on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The lunches are held in the church’s Friendship Room, 2051 N. Main St., Route 11. All Londonderry area seniors are welcome. There will be a free will offering. Menus include meatloaf, baked ham, baked beans and pork braised in sauerkraut. There are sides and desserts, and coffee, tea and milk.

Any questions, call the church at 802-824-6453.

Sept. 28: Book reading, discussion with author Bill Lockwood

North Walpole resident Bill Lockwood appears 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, for a reading and discussion of his second historical fiction novel, Megan of the Mists.

During the Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1970s, Megan helps run contraband over the border for the illegal Irish Republican Army, trusting the ancient fairies of the mounds along the way to see her safely home. As she is drawn further into rebel plots, she falls for a British soldier and is horrified to learn the IRA plans for him and his fellows to be blown up at their favorite bar—with a bomb she delivers and sets off.

If you have a copy, bring it and Lockwood will sign it for you. He will also discuss his first novel Buried Gold, and the writing and publishing process.

For further information on this event, call the library at 802-463-4270 or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org. The event is free and open to the public.

Sept. 30: Helping hand for homeless veterans offered

The Barre Area Veterans Council hosts a Homeless Veterans Stand Down on Saturday, Sept. 30. The free, all-day event, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., is being held at the Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill in Barre.

The statewide Stand Down is open to all veterans, homeless or at-risk, and their families. Attendees will be offered showers and haircuts. Short-term resources such as a hot meal, winter clothing, toiletries and cold weather items will be available. Long-term resources will be available from VA representatives, counselors, Social Security representatives, and housing and employment agencies for the estimated 250 veterans and their families in attendance from across Vermont and surrounding states.

“We could use help getting our homeless veterans to this event. We are asking all fraternal organizations throughout the state to find homeless veterans and transport them to Barre. If you know a homeless veteran that owns a car, we are offering $25 gas cards,” says, Ron Tallman. “We’ve got well over 100,000 homeless veterans in our country. That is not acceptable. Here in Vermont, we want to do all we can to start turning their lives around,” adds Tallman.

If you need or can offer a ride, call 802-522-5639 or email barrevetcouncil@gmail.com.

Monetary donations can be made by checks payable to Barre Area Veterans Council, a 501©19 organization. For more information, email barrevetcouncil@gmail.com.

Sept. 30: Ludlow hosts annual Harvest Fair

Ludlow’s annual Harvest Fair is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Black River High School, 43 Main St., in Ludlow.

The event features booths of local crafters and artists, including those in fabric, wood, jewelry, art, baskets and food, maple and honey. The event has activities for kids and live music.

For more information contact Christa Valente at 802-345-9091 or ludlowvtharvestfair@gmail.com.

Oct. 1: Gathering at Fable Farm

On Sunday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4:30 p.m., the Cornerstone Creative Community of Vermont, a committee of volunteers working within the creative economy at all levels, is hosting its first public gathering at Fable Farm, at 1525 Royalton Turnpike in Barnard.

3CVT unites East Central Vermont—a 40-town region that stretches from the Connecticut River in the east to Rochester, Stockbridge, and Bridgewater in the west, from Newbury and Topsham in the north to Springfield and Chester in the south.

If you work in the creative sector within the region or in any connecting communities, 3CVT invites you to this grassroots networking opportunity. The program is designed to bring information and the possibility of working with the group on their next steps in branding and promoting their communities.

It is free and open to all working in a creative field. Though it will be supported by its participants, donations in the range of $25 to $50 are suggested. All are welcome and no one will be turned away because of lack of funds.

For more information, contact Anni Mackay at anni@bigtowngallery.com. More details are also available here.

Oct. 2 and 3: Main Street Arts seeks community feedback

Main Street Arts invites you to share your thoughts in two informational community talk sessions: at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 or Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 35 Main St. at Saxtons River.

The organization wants to hear from the public regarding classes, events, and shows, including what it does well, and what it can improve, and suggestions for what the community wants to see at the non-profit arts organization.

There’ll be a short overview of the past year’s activities and financials and the updated mission and values. Free event: refreshments will be served. For info, visit http://mainstreetarts.org.

Oct. 3: Hike up Haystack Mountain

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, join the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section for a hike up Haystack Mountain in Pawlet.

Meet at 11 a.m. on Church Street by the Dorset Inn to carpool to the beginning of the hike. There is limited parking. This is a moderate hike. Distance is about 3 miles round trip with about 1,000 feet elevation gain.

At the top, there is a 360-degree view. Bring food, fluids, an extra layer and a hat, and a raincoat just in case. Poles will help for the steep part of the hike. The hike will be repeated on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more details and to reserve a spot, contact Katie Brooks at 518-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net.

Oct. 3: Londonderry Conservation group holds cougar talk

The Londonderry Conservation Commission offers a free fact-filled talk by biologist Sue Morse titled The Cougar Comes East at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

Join the group for an illustrated introduction to cougar biology and ecology in the broad diversity of habitats where Morse has studied them, from Alberta to the Arizona/Mexico border. Learn about latest confirmations of cougars in the east, including the recently documented suitability of a substantial amount of wild habitats from Manitoba to Louisiana and Maine to Georgia. It is only a matter of time.

For more information email at conservation@londonderryvt.org.

Oct. 4: CAFC sponsors free financial literacy classes

The Chester-Andover Family Center is sponsoring a series of free financial literacy classes. The first class is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Community Room of the Universalist Unitarian Church on North Street in Chester. Participants learn to use a checking account, create a spending plan, and save money. Refreshments and handouts will be provided.

Registration is encouraged. Registration forms are available at the Family Center at 908 Route 103 South. Center hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–3 p.m. You can also register by calling Georgia at 802-875-6242.

Oct. 5: Rotary speaker from Women’s Freedom Center

The speaker for of the Chester Rotary’s First Thursday meeting is the Women’s Freedom Center at 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Fullerton Inn at 40 Common St. in Chester.

Some of the topics covered include power and control dynamics, consent, teens and sexual assault, and how to support survivors. This presentation is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

The Women’s Freedom Center is an organization working to end domestic and sexual violence serving both Windham and Southern Windsor Counties. It is committed to offering support and advocacy to survivors of violence, as well as prevention and educational activities to help create a community in which violence is not tolerated. For more information on the center, visit http://womensfreedomcenter.net.

Oct. 14: Cody O’Brien racing team holds fundraiser

Team 27, Cody O’Brien Racing holds its third Annual Gift Basket Party Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14 at noon at the Chester Town Hall at 556 Elm St. in Chester.

Arrive early to view the baskets. Drawings will begin at 1:30 p.m. A $10 donation includes a light lunch and 25 tickets. Approximately 100 baskets will be available to win. All proceeds will help support Cody’s dirt track racing team.

For those who cannot attend, 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase by contacting Kristin O’Brien at 802-289-1404. The group continues to accept donations of baskets.

Oct. 15: Deadline for Cavendish grant applications

The Cavendish Community Fund is accepting grant applications for fall grant awards. The deadline for applying is Oct. 15. Applications that miss that date will be considered in the spring.

This is the 10th year in which the Fund has provided support for educational, artistic, or cultural programs, projects, or events that benefit the Cavendish community.

Grants are available for projects, programs or events of benefit to the Cavendish community. A panel of local citizens reviews the applications and recommends awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. The number of grants and the amount of each depends on how many applications are received.

Application guidelines are available at the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s website: www.CavendishCCCA.org under the Community Fund tab. Hard copies are also available at Crow’s Bakery in Proctorsville and at the Cavendish Town Office.

For further information on applying, eligibility or any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing the application, call Barbara Dickey at 802-226-7187 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.