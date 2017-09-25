Experience a Danish that needs no introduction



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Pineapple peach danish: need I say more? So, on to the recipe.

1 cup warm coconut water

2 tablespoons sugar

1 envelope dry yeast

2 cups flour

1 cup crushed pineapple, drained very well

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 peaches

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup coconut

1 egg, beaten

Add warm coconut water and sugar to a large bowl, whisking well. Sprinkle yeast over the top and let sit for 10 minutes, until starting to form a froth on top.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Add flour, pineapple, butter and salt, stirring with a sturdy wooden spoon until it starts to leave the side of the bowl. You can also use an electric mixer with a hook attachment as well. Cover with a dry towel and let rise in a warm spot for one hour, or until about double in bulk.

Meanwhile, peel, pit and cube peaches to about 1/2-inch wide, yielding about 1 1/4 cups total.

In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice and cornstarch until smooth; set aside. In a small saucepan, add orange juice and bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk in the lemon juice mixture. It will immediately thicken.

Remove from heat and fold in the cubed peach. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until needed.

Empty dough onto heavily floured work surface. Knead for a minute or so, until it comes together without being sticky.

Divide into 6 equal sized dough balls. Place each dough ball onto a dry sheet pan.

With the bottom of a glass that is smaller than the dough ball, firmly press down, creating a well in each.

Stir the peach mixture and evenly divide among the six wells. Brush outer, top edges with beaten egg and sprinkle coconut over each.

Bake 40-42 minutes, or until nicely browned.

Remove from oven to cool slightly before transferring to a platter to serve warm or cool completely.