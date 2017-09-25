Experience a Danish that needs no introduction
The Yankee Chef | Sep 25, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
Pineapple peach danish: need I say more? So, on to the recipe.
1 cup warm coconut water
2 tablespoons sugar
1 envelope dry yeast
2 cups flour
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained very well
2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 peaches
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup coconut
1 egg, beaten
Add warm coconut water and sugar to a large bowl, whisking well. Sprinkle yeast over the top and let sit for 10 minutes, until starting to form a froth on top.
Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.
Add flour, pineapple, butter and salt, stirring with a sturdy wooden spoon until it starts to leave the side of the bowl. You can also use an electric mixer with a hook attachment as well. Cover with a dry towel and let rise in a warm spot for one hour, or until about double in bulk.
Meanwhile, peel, pit and cube peaches to about 1/2-inch wide, yielding about 1 1/4 cups total.
In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice and cornstarch until smooth; set aside. In a small saucepan, add orange juice and bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk in the lemon juice mixture. It will immediately thicken.
Remove from heat and fold in the cubed peach. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until needed.
Empty dough onto heavily floured work surface. Knead for a minute or so, until it comes together without being sticky.
Divide into 6 equal sized dough balls. Place each dough ball onto a dry sheet pan.
With the bottom of a glass that is smaller than the dough ball, firmly press down, creating a well in each.
Stir the peach mixture and evenly divide among the six wells. Brush outer, top edges with beaten egg and sprinkle coconut over each.
Bake 40-42 minutes, or until nicely browned.
Remove from oven to cool slightly before transferring to a platter to serve warm or cool completely.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.