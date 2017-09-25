Special Chester Select Board meeting for Sept. 27, 2017

The Chester Select Board will hold a special board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. The purpose is to hear the Master Plan presentation by SE Group. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Master Plan Presentation; SE Group

3. Adjourn

