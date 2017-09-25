To the editor: Reminder on Londonderry Transfer Station changes

On the recommendation of our professional auditors and affirmed by the Londonderry Select Board, effective Monday, Oct. 2, cash will no longer be accepted at the Londonderry Transfer Station.

As of Monday, Oct. 2, residents of the five towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Windham will be required to bring pre-purchased punch cards to the Transfer Station to pay for disposal of trash and other materials.

Punch cards can be purchased in person or by mail with a self-addressed stamped envelope at Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Windham town offices or at Londonderry Hardware and Weston Marketplace.

2018 annual permit stickers are required for entrance to the Transfer Station and will be available for purchase only at the Londonderry Town Office starting in November.

Permit stickers can be purchased in person or by mail by sending a check and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Londonderry Town Office, 100 Old School St., So. Londonderry, VT 05155. 2017 annual stickers will be valid through Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

For questions please contact Esther Fishman, recycling coordinator, at londonrecycle@vermontel.net.

Sincerely,

Esther Fishman

Recycling coordinator