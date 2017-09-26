GM senior honored as Commended Student by merit program

Sadie L. Wood of Proctorsville, a senior at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, has been named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

GMUHS Principal Tom Ferenc made the announcement on Tuesday, and he will present a Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, to Wood.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2018 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.