Green Mountain girls beat Otter Valley 6-0, extend record to 6-0

The undefeated Green Mountain varsity girls soccer team traveled north to Brandon on Saturday to play the Otter Valley squad.

With senior Captain Avery Prescott leading the scoring with two goals, the Green Mountain team was able to take 17 shots on Otter Valley’s goal, scoring five times with another score coming from a penalty kick.

Erin Otis started the scoring less than four minutes into the game with a goal off a rebound from a shot by Lexi White.

Twins Mycah and Maizy White each added a goal while Paige Karl wrapped up the scoring with a goal and an assist. Sierra Kehoe also added an assist.

Green Mountain only allowed a single shot on goal keeper Kamryn Ravlin, who stopped the attempt.

On Wednesday, the GM squad will travel to Townshend to take on Leland & Gray at 4:30 p.m. There are eight more games in the season including home games on Oct. 2, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. All games are at 4 p.m.